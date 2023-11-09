Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley angrily called Vivek Ramaswamy “scum” during Wednesday evening’s debate after a heated exchange about TikTok led the tech entrepreneur to insult Ms Haley’s family.

During the third GOP debate, moderators asked candidates how they would approach handling security concerns associated with China and TikTok – a topic that candidates had sparred over in previous debates.

When Ms Haley said the app was detrimental, Mr Ramaswamy called out her daughter.

“In the last debate, [Ms Haley] made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time so you might want to take care of your family first,” Mr Ramaswamy shot at Ms Haley.

The former UN ambassador responded furiously “Leave my daughter out of your voice.”

Mr Ramaswamy’s insult was met with boos from the audience.

“You’re just scum,” Ms Haley added shaking her head.

The two candidates have butt heads in previous debates. During the first debate, Ms Haley attacked Mr Ramaswamy’s foreign policy saying he would make America less safe. In the second debate, the former South Carolina governor said she felt “a little bit dumber” every time Mr Ramaswamy spoke.

But Wednesday night’s attack was the most personal yet.

