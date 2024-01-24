Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley says that the party’s primary race is “far from over” despite another defeat to Donald Trump.

The former South Carolina governor remained upbeat at her primary night rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, with predictions that she will pick up more delegates than expected from the Granite State.

“This race is far from over,” Ms Haley told the crowd in Concord, New Hampshire. “There are dozens of states left to go...and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.”

She added: “I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight, he earned it and I want to acknowledge that.”

“New Hampshire is first in the nation it is not last in the nation.”

But Ms Haley’s confidence was not shared by her former boss, Mr Trump, who attacked her in a string of posts on Truth Social.

“Haley said she had to WIN in New Hampshire. SHE DIDN’T!!!” he said in one, followed by another in which he branded her “DELUSIONAL!!!”

Mr Trump followed this with another post, in which he wrote, “SHE CAME IN THIRD LAST WEEK!”