Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley gave some biting feedback to a GOP Senate candidate who questioned why women voters over the age of 50 care about the issue of abortion, suggesting it would cause him to lose support.

Bernie Moreno, a candidate in Ohio who made headlines with a shiny Trump endorsement, told a group of voters during a town hall last week that “a lot of suburban women” are “single-issue voters” on abortion.

“It’s a little crazy by the way, but especially for women that are like past 50. I’m thinking to myself, I don’t think that’s an issue for you,” Moreno said, according to a video obtained by NBC4.

The video of Moreno’s comment circulated on X, leading to criticisms that accused the Ohio candidate of brushing off concerns from the voting population and being anti-abortion. Moreno’s political opponent, Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Sherrod Brown, also posted the clip, highlighting Moreno’s use of the word “crazy.”

But even Haley, who has endorsed Trump for president, found Moreno’s comment out-of-touch.

“Are you trying to lose the election? Asking for a friend,” Haley wrote, including the hashtags #Tonedeaf and #DonLemonVibes.

Haley, who exited the presidential race in March, has voiced support for abortion with some limitations such as a ban on late-term abortions.

A spokesperson for Moreno said the Senate candidate was “Clearly making a tongue-in-cheek joke about how Sherrod Brown and members of the leftwing media like to pretend that the only issue that matters to women voters is abortion.”

“Bernie’s view is that women voters care just as much about the economy, rising prices, crime, and our open southern border as male voters do and it’s disgusting that Democrats and their friends in the leftwing media,” the statement read.

Abortion is among a top issue for voters this election cycle, though it trails behind the economy, immigration, gun violence and crime.

Still, Democrats have capitalized on voters’ concerns about abortion restrictions to campaign on reproductive rights. Vice President Kamala Harris and other candidates have warned voters that Republicans would further restrict abortion access if elected to office.

Trump has taken responsibility for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and bragged about appointing the justices who voted that way. His running mate, JD Vance, has made comments in the past supporting a federal abortion ban.

Despite that, the Trump–Vance campaign claims they would leave abortion restrictions up to the states.

A federal abortion ban would be widely opposed, polling shows.