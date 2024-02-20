Watch: Nikki Haley speaks after vowing to stay in presidential race

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Nikki Haley delivered a speech in South Carolina on Tuesday, 20 February after vowing not to leave the Republican primary election.

The former United Nations ambassador, 52, told the Associated Press she will stay in the fight against Donald Trump regardless of this weekend's South Carolina primary result, and at least until after Super Tuesday.

Ms Haley's vow comes as polls show her trailing the former president by a significant margin in the state of which she was governor from 2011 to 2017.

“What is the rush? Why is everybody so panicked about me having to get out of this race?” Ms Haley ahead of her speech on Tuesday.

“That’s about the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. If I get out of the race today, it will be the longest general election in history.”