The brief fling between notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes and former Fox News star Tucker Carlson, which has sparked an internal civil war within the MAGA movement, appears to be over.

“Stay the f*** away from me, you’re weird, dude,” Fuentes exclaimed on Thursday night.

Less than two months after Fuentes sat down for a friendly interview with Carlson, which ignited intense feuds among conservatives and brought an influential right-wing think tank to the brink of collapse after its president defended the ex-Fox host, the “groyper” leader raged that Carlson was deceitful and dangerous.

It also brought the relationship between Carlson and the infamous Holocaust denier full circle, as before the chummy sitdown and friendly dinner between the pair in October, they were embroiled in a contentious back-and-forth over who was actually a secret CIA operative.

That clash, which raged throughout the summer, saw Carlson calling Fuentes a “weird little gay kid in his basement” while openly wondering if the far-right extremist was a “psyop” agent meant to discredit real conservatives. Fuentes, meanwhile, countered that it was Carlson who was really a secret federal agent.

During his livestream on Thursday night, Fuentes – who had spoken glowingly of Carlson during and shortly after their convivial sitdown – reverted to his disdain for the conservative pundit and even revisited his CIA accusations about Carlson.

“Your dad’s in the CIA, you go, ‘I didn’t know that!’ Oh, really? Just stop. Just stop with the crap,” Fuentes exclaimed at one point. “You can’t even reason with a person like that because it’s like... talking to a police officer in interrogation. You just can’t win, they’re not there to be honest. I don’t like it, very weird.”

Throughout his online rant, Fuentes grumbled that “Tucker asked me a lot of weird stuff” during their lengthy interview, such as about his potential relationships with right-wing tech billionaire Peter Thiel and far-right provocateur Charles C. Johnson.

“I’ve heard things about this guy since the dinner,” Fuentes exclaimed. “I want this guy to stay the f*** away from me. I don’t know who he is, but I’ll tell you one thing: He is not who he says he is … if anything happens to me, whatever, take that to the bank!”

Saying he’s “never met a faker human being in my life,” he called Carlson “an actor” before unleashing a tirade about how “weird” the former Fox News primetime star is and how he shouldn’t be trusted.

“I question anybody that can hang out with a guy like that. It’s freaky. He’s a handler, he handles people. That’s what he does. He’s a f*cking liar and a handler,” he groused.

Mocking Carlson over his “just asking questions” interview style and feigned ignorance, Fuentes proclaimed, “I don’t trust him” before questioning whether Carlson is a fed.

“I’m not gonna be a part of it. I’m not gonna be a party to whatever that is, whatever that CIA bulls**t is, I’m not gonna be a part of it,” Fuentes declared.

“This guy’s not who he says he is, not an ally. Stay the f*** away from me, you’re weird, dude. You’re weird. You know, I’m weird in the sense that I’m eccentric, I have a weird personality. You’re weird because I don’t know what you are. You’re like a lab-grown human being,” he continued.

“At least I’m real, it’s relatable because I’m real. Flawed, filled with contradictions, certainly, but authentic,” the leader of the Groyper Army concluded. “You, I don’t know what to make of you. I don’t know what the f*** you are, I don’t think anybody knows what you are.”