Neo-Nazi Trump dinner guest Nick Fuentes laments Kanye’s antisemitism apology

Rapper Kanye West appears to have lost yet another fan due to his rapidly shifting political views.

Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist Maga podcaster known for his long history of antisemitic and misogynistic remarks, lamented during his podcast this week that it was “so over” after Mr West issued a bizarre apology in Hebrew for “outbursts” against Jewish communities around the world.

“Kind of a big, tough black pill for all of us to swallow,” Mr Fuentes told his viewers in the remarks first reported by Right Wing Watch. “Disappointing, but not exactly surprising.”

Mr West’s apology came after his own spree of antisemitic comments and his hiring of Mr Fuentes, a Holocaust denier, to work on his vaguely serious bids for the White House.

Mr Fuentes tagged along with Mr West in 2022 to Mar-a-Lago, where the two along with alt-right gadfly Milo Yiannopolous dined with former President Donald Trump.

In total, FEC filings show that Mr West, who is also known as Ye, paid Mr Fuentes more than $30,000 through his 2020 presidential campaign.

It was unclear what actual work, if any, Mr Fuentes did for the West campaign, which failed to gain ballot access across all 50 states and amounted to nothing but a vanity project in the end.

The political stint coincided with the messy, public dissolution of Mr West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian and his relatedly ugly feud with her now-ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live.

Mr West has shown no serious signs of launching another bid for the presidency in 2024, and in October his attorney told reporters for Rolling Stone that he would not be a candidate this cycle.

After his ill-fated dinner with Mr Trump in 2022, he claimed to have asked the future GOP frontrunner to serve as his running mate for the 2024 race.