US slaps new visa restrictions on Nicaraguan travel agencies and tour operators
The United States is imposing visa restrictions on people in Nicaragua, including the owners of transportation companies, travel agencies and tour operators.
The new restrictions target people who the State Department claims have enabled illegal immigration to the U.S.
“This includes owners, executives, and senior officials of transportation companies, travel agencies, and tour operators who provide services to assist aliens intending to illegally immigrate to the United States,” the agency wrote.
“These actions are taken under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which bars entry to those whose entry or proposed activities have potentially serious adverse U.S. foreign policy consequences.”
The State Department said it has taken steps to revoke visas in some cases, according to the statement that did not provide specifics.
"Investigations indicate the entities these individuals represent facilitated travel through Nicaragua, enabled by the Nicaraguan dictatorship’s permissive-by-design migration policies that destabilize the region and push illegal immigration to the United States," the department said.
"The Department is revoking currently valid visas and imposing other restrictions to ensure these individuals cannot enter the United States."
The Trump administration has carried out a massive crackdown on illegal immigration and ended temporary protective status for Nicaragua and a host of other countries.
That status provides eligible migrants with work authorization and temporary protection from deportation.
In April, the United States imposed visa restrictions on more than 250 officials of the Nicaraguan government of President Daniel Ortega, citing human rights abuses.