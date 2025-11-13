Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Newsom ruthlessly trolls Kristi Noem with ‘dog obedience school’ meme

X users criticized the cartoon, writing ‘mocking animal cruelty isn’t funny’

Andrea Cavallier
Thursday 13 November 2025 18:31 EST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Homeland Security Sec. Noem hands out bonus checks to TSA officers at Houston airport

California Gov. Gavin Newsom once again trolled DHS Secretary Kristi Noem – this time with a “dog obedience school” meme on social media.

On Thursday, the illustration depicting a woman pointing a gun at a dog’s head was shared on X by Newsom’s press office.

It was captioned, “Kristi Noem’s Dog Obedience School: She’ll Treat Them As Good As She Treats Brown People.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office shared an illustration of a woman pointing a gun at a dog’s head
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office shared an illustration of a woman pointing a gun at a dog’s head (Governor Newsom Press Office/X)

The meme was a cutting reference to Noem’s 2024 memoir, No Going Back, in which the former South Dakota governor admitted to shooting and killing her family’s dog, Cricket, two decades ago.

She wrote in her book that she considered the dog “untrainable” and “less than worthless” after it attacked a neighbor’s chickens.

X users criticized the cartoon, writing “mocking animal cruelty isn’t funny,” to which Newsom’s press office responded: “dude, she’s a self-admitted puppy-killer.”

The post is a reference to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s 2024 memoir, in which she admits to shooting the family dog
The post is a reference to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s 2024 memoir, in which she admits to shooting the family dog (AP)
Newsom has also recently trolled Trump administration officials for sending the National Guard into major cities
Newsom has also recently trolled Trump administration officials for sending the National Guard into major cities (AFP/Getty)

Noem has repeatedly defended her actions, telling the New York Post’s “Pod Force One” podcast in September, “I absolutely love animals, I’ve always had dogs, I still have a dog that goes everywhere with me, and that situation there was hard.”

The post comes as the governor’s press office has repeatedly trolled Trump administration officials for sending the National Guard into major cities like Los Angeles, Portland, and Chicago, and dubbed Noem “Kosplay Kristi” over her frequent photo ops at ICE facilities.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in