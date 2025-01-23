Newsmax host boasts that Trump is a ‘dictator that the American people voted for’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gushing over Donald Trump’s “shock and awe” flood of executive orders upon returning to the White House, Newsmax host Rob Finnerty excitedly declared on Wednesday that the president was indeed a “dictator on day one,” but one “that the American people voted for.”

During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly said that if he were once again elected president, he would “be a dictator for one day” and use his executive powers to enact sweeping changes to “take care of the border” and roll back actions taken during the Biden administration.

After taking the oath of office, the president immediately signed a slew of executive orders that included an effort to upend the Constitution and end birthright citizenship, deny the existence of transgender people, expand the death penalty, and axe DEI programs in the government.

He also issued blanket pardons and commutations to the nearly 1,600 people charged with crimes related to the violent January 6 Capitol riots, including former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who were both convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Over on Newsmax, a MAGA cable channel that has built its audience by running to the right of Fox News, the president’s authoritarian reshaping of the federal government is being loudly celebrated.

“I have no idea how Donald Trump does what he does. The man who was made for this job is doing exactly what he said he would do,” Newsmax primetime anchor Rob Finnerty exclaimed on Wednesday night. “Yes, Donald Trump was dictator on day one, but a dictator that the American people voted for!”

Adding that the American public “asked for this and voted for this,” Finnerty continued to heap praise on the early decisions and moves made by the president’s new administration.

“And according to our border czar today Tom Homan, over 300 criminal illegal aliens were arrested on day one. It took one day. And did you hear anything negative about it? I didn’t,” Finnerty proclaimed.

Finnerty also commended Trump for flooding the zone with his executive actions since it made it difficult for the mainstream press to properly analyze and report on all of the changes taking place.

“Donald Trump took the oath of office just about 55 hours ago, and so far, it has been a complete show of force,” the conservative anchor stated. “The new administration, again, doing exactly what they said they were going to do.”

Finnerty added: “In fact, they’re moving so fast that it’s been impossible for the rest of the media to keep up, and they’re doing that on purpose. If you go quickly, the legacy media doesn’t have time to criticize every little thing you do. It’s been total shock and awe, and it’s moving too fast for them.”