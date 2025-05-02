New Trump skyscraper in Dubai unveiled where apartments come with free 10 year ‘golden visa’
Trump is set to expand his property empire into Dubai - with a new 80 story skyscraper.
Plans have been unveiled for Trump Hotel & Residences Dubai in the heart of the UAE, measuring almost 1,150 feet with a swimming pool at the top. Prices for two-bed apartments start at $1 million and the website for the property offers free 10 year ‘golden visas’.
The president’s latest enterprise is being developed by Dubai real estate company Dar Global and will be the first Trump International Hotel to be built in the Middle East.
The hotel will have views of the world’s tallest skyscraper, the 2,700ft tall Burj Khalifa. It will sit on Sheikh Zayed Road, a luxury shopping area, and will include 2-3 bedroom apartments and 4-bedroom penthouses.
The planned skyscraper, reportedly not due to be completed until 2031, would be situated near the Dubai Mall, the Dubai Opera, and the Dubai International Financial Centre. The Palm Jumeirah is also just 20 minutes away.
“As a resident, you’ll have seamless access to the world-class hospitality and service standards the Trump name is known for,” the Trump Tower website writes.
Residential units in the new skyscraper will be located from the 18th to the 80th floor and prospective buyers will be required to place a 20 per cent down payment.
The advertised golden visa does not specify which country it is for, but in February the President announced the concept of selling a "gold card" visa for $5 million potentially offering wealthy buyers residency in the U.S. and granting them a pathway to citizenship.
President Trump already owns a luxury portfolio of Trump-branded five-star hotels, dotted around the U.S., Scotland, and Ireland. Last year, ahead of the U.S. election, the Trump Organization announced a new Trump hotel was going to be built in Vietnam.
Trump is due to visit the Middle East in mid-May, stopping in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, reports The New Arab.
He is set to discuss foreign policy and Middle Eastern investments in the U.S. amid economic turmoil at home and fraught foreign relations with other nations.
