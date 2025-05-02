Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trump is set to expand his property empire into Dubai - with a new 80 story skyscraper.

Plans have been unveiled for Trump Hotel & Residences Dubai in the heart of the UAE, measuring almost 1,150 feet with a swimming pool at the top. Prices for two-bed apartments start at $1 million and the website for the property offers free 10 year ‘golden visas’.

The president’s latest enterprise is being developed by Dubai real estate company Dar Global and will be the first Trump International Hotel to be built in the Middle East.

open image in gallery Trump’s new tower will stand at less than half the height of the world-famous Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest structure ( DarGlobal )

The hotel will have views of the world’s tallest skyscraper, the 2,700ft tall Burj Khalifa. It will sit on ⁠Sheikh Zayed Road, a luxury shopping area, and will include 2-3 bedroom apartments and 4-bedroom penthouses.

The planned skyscraper, reportedly not due to be completed until 2031, would be situated near the Dubai Mall, the Dubai Opera, and the Dubai International Financial Centre. The Palm Jumeirah is also just 20 minutes away.

“As a resident, you’ll have seamless access to the world-class hospitality and service standards the Trump name is known for,” the Trump Tower website writes.

Residential units in the new skyscraper will be located from the 18th to the 80th floor and prospective buyers will be required to place a 20 per cent down payment.

open image in gallery Trump’s new Dubai skyscraper will include a sky pool, a gym, yoga and meditation space and a private members club ( DarGlobal )

The advertised golden visa does not specify which country it is for, but in February the President announced the concept of selling a "gold card" visa for $5 million potentially offering wealthy buyers residency in the U.S. and granting them a pathway to citizenship.

President Trump already owns a luxury portfolio of Trump-branded five-star hotels, dotted around the U.S., Scotland, and Ireland. Last year, ahead of the U.S. election, the Trump Organization announced a new Trump hotel was going to be built in Vietnam. ⁠

Trump is due to visit the Middle East in mid-May, stopping in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, reports The New Arab.

He is set to discuss foreign policy and Middle Eastern investments in the U.S. amid economic turmoil at home and fraught foreign relations with other nations.