Thousands of protesters rallied on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday night as Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech vowing to continue Israel’s war in Gaza until “total victory”.

Demonstrators chanted and waved Palestinian flags as the Israeli prime minister gave a defiant address to Congress, despite a boycott by 50 Democrats who announced they would not attend in protest at his handling of the war.

To applause from some, and stony silence from others, Mr Netanyahu sought to bolster American support for his country’s fight against Hamas and other Iranian-backed armed groups.

“America and Israel must stand together,” he said, opening his speech to one of several standing ovations.

Outside, a stage decked with banners included one declaring him a “Wanted War Criminal” – in reference to an arrest warrant sought by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors. Mr Netanyahu denies war crimes allegations. Police wearing gas marks blocked the crowd, which was calling for an end to the war that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians, from getting closer to the Capitol.

In his speech, Mr Netanyahu referred to the protesters and said he had a message for them.

“When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting, and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots,” he said.

Nine months into the war, Mr Netanyahu’s speech dashed hopes by some that his latest visit to the United States could bring some breakthrough in negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release.

Protesters push an effigy of Benjamin Netanyahu down a street in Washington ( AP )

“When we stand together, something really simple happens: we win, they lose,” said Mr Netanyahu, who wore a yellow pin expressing solidarity with the Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

“Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’s military capabilities and its rule in Gaza and bring all our hostages home,” he said. “That’s what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less.”

Security escorted out protesters who stood to display T-shirts with slogans demanding that leaders close a deal for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

A weeping Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, held a sign that said “war criminal” on one side and “guilty of genocide” on the other. Ms Tlaib has been one of Mr Netanyahu’s most strident critics in Congress and was censured for her comments last year about the latest Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Netanyahu began with remarks in support of President Joe Biden, but turned to lavishing praise on Donald Trump “for all he’s done for Israel”.

As he faces criticism within Israel, Mr Netanyahu aims to portray himself as a statesman respected by the United States. But the task is complicated by Americans’ increasingly divided views on Israel and the war.

Protesters block traffic ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit ( AP )

Mr Netanyahu became the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of Congress four times, surpassing Winston Churchill.

The most notable absentee was Vice-President Kamala Harris, who serves as president of the Senate, and who said a previously scheduled trip prevented her from attending.

However, she is due to meet Mr Netanyahu in private on Thursday, before he heads to see Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

The United States remains Israel’s most important arms supplier and source of military aid.

Mr Netanyahu’s visit is his first abroad since the war started, and comes under the shadow of arrest warrants sought against him by the ICC over alleged Israeli war crimes against Palestinians. The United States does not recognise the ICC.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report