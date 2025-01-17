Rapper Nelly to perform at a Donald Trump’s inaugural ball
Other musical guests include Village People, Carrie Underwood, and Kid Rock
Rapper Nelly is set to perform at the Inaugural Liberty Ball on January 20 with Donald Trump in attendance.
According to sources close to the event planning, the 50-year-old artist will join the Village People and country star Jason Aldean as the entertainment for the night.
Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood and Christopher Macchio will perform during the swearing-in ceremony, which begins at noon ET.
Trump is also set to attend the Make America Great Again Victory Rally in D.C. on January 19, with musical guests Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Liberty University’s Praise Choir taking the stage.
There are numerous balls in the days around the inauguration, and the new president usually attends a handful.
