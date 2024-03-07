Navy demoted ex-Trump physician Ronny Jackson over White House behaviour

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Congressman Ronny Jackson, who formerly served as the White House physician, has been demoted by the US Navy in the wake of an inspector general's report that determined his actions while serving under then-President Donald Trump were inappropriate.

The two-term congressman was demoted from retired admiral to captain, which will hurt his reputation in the military and has financial implications for him.

The Pentagon inspector general's report said Mr Jackson created a hostile work environment and both drank alcohol and used drugs while on duty as Mr Trump's doctor, according to The Washington Post.

The report concluded that Mr Jackson's “overall course of conduct toward subordinates disparaged, belittled, bullied, and humiliated them, and fostered a negative work environment,” and “engaged in inappropriate conduct involving the use of Alcohol".

“The substantiated allegations in the DoDIG [Department of Defense Office of Inspector General] investigation of Rear Adm (lower half) Ronny Jackson are not in keeping with the standards the Navy requires of its leaders and, as such, the Secretary of the Navy took administrative action in July 2022,” Navy spokesman Joe Keiley said after the report was released.

Mr Keiley did not comment on Mr Jackson's new rank and did not confirm his demotion. However, sources speaking anonymously to the newspaper confirmed that Mr Jackson had been demoted.

Mr Jackson has waived off the Pentagon report as little more than a political hit job meant to reprimand him for supporting Mr Trump.

"I’m proud of the work environment I fostered under three different presidents of both parties; I take my professional responsibility with respect to prescription drug practices seriously; and I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty," he said in a statement. "I also categorically deny any implication that I was in any way sexually inappropriate at work, outside of work, or anywhere with any member of my staff or anyone else. That is not me and what is alleged did not happen."

During his time as Mr Trump's doctor, Mr Jackson held a press conference praising the then-president for his reported good health. Mr Jackson insisted that Mr Trump has "good genes" and said if he ate slightly less fast food he "might live to be 200 years old".

Mr Trump still cites Mr Jackson's reports when boasting about his health.

Mr Jackson and his Republican colleagues reportedly still use the rank "former retired rear admiral" when discussing his rank.