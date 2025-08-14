Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s move to federalize law enforcement in Washington, D.C., to bring an end to street crime means that tourists and residents will be met with a “significant military presence” on Thursday morning.

Members of the National Guard will be present along the Mall as part of the administration’s show of force, according to an insider quoted by ABC News. However, the soldiers are likely to encounter only visitors and school children on vacation touring the capital’s historic landmarks at the height of summer.

“That’s part of our assignment – to go to the national monuments and be present,” U.S. Army spokesperson Col. Dave Butler told ABC.

open image in gallery Members of the DC National Guard patrol near the Washington Monument on Tuesday August 12 2025 ( Getty )

The Independent has reached out to the National Guard for more information about its duties as part of the deployment and what criminal activities its troops have encountered so far.

Trump insisted at a press conference on Monday that his strategy was necessary because crime in D.C. is “out of control,” a conclusion he appears to have reached after ex-DOGE employee Edward “Big Balls” Coristine was brutally assaulted in an attempted carjacking last month.

Announcing that he was handing responsibility for policing the district over to Attorney General Pam Bondi and mobilising 800 members of the Guard to protect the public, Trump insisted the city required “liberation” from “violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people.”

His claim is not consistent with official crime statistics for the last two years, which report that street crime is actually in a state of steep decline to 30-year lows, leading his opponents to suggest he is seeking a “distraction” from unfavorable media narratives, notably the Jeffrey Epstein uproar.

Trump’s operation is reportedly being run by a joint task force led by Army Col. Larry Doane.

Residents in the capital are unlikely to see more than around a quarter of the total number of assigned Guard members on the streets at any one time, as they are working in shifts.

The deployment of additional forces on Wednesday evening was not without incident, with traffic-stops in the northwest of the city greeted by protests from around 100 members of the public, some of whom chanted, “Go home, fascists!,” according to The Washington Post.

open image in gallery A Homeland Security Investigations agent questions a driver at a DC checkpoint on Wednesday evening ( AP )

Approximately 20 law enforcement officers, many of whom were wearing face masks and “Homeland Security Investigations” vests, stopped multiple cars at the busy intersection of 14th and W streets NW from 8 pm to around 10 pm, detaining at least two people, one of whom was a woman whose arrest inspired the crowd to shout at the agents: “Read the Constitution!”

An officer at the scene reportedly told the hecklers the team was checking for “driving eligibility” and “status.”

Some members of the crowd reportedly ducked into a CVS pharmacy and returned bearing crudely-assembled signs that read “Police checkpoint ahead” and “ICE,” with which to warn approaching drivers. At the same time, another person blared Vanilla Ice’s hit “Ice, Ice Baby” from a speaker for the same purpose.