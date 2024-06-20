Nathan Wade asked 'how can you not hit that?!' in awkward 'Daily Show' interview

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former Donald Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade laughed off awkward questions about his affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in an innuendo-laden interview on The Daily Show.

Wade sat down on Tuesday with parody interviewer Quon, played by comedian Marlon Wayans, and was quizzed about his relationship with Willis, who he described as “a respectable mother [and] a brilliant legal mind.”

The attorney, who was appointed as top prosecutor in Trump’s Georgia election interference case, stepped down after his relationship with Willis became public.

Wade has previously said that he does not believe the affair is responsible for delaying the trial against the former president.

Trump’s Georgia election interference was thrown into disarray after prosecutors Fani Willis and Nathan Wade were revealed to have had an affair ( REUTERS )

During the tongue-and-cheek interview he was asked personal questions about the relationship. He told Quon: “So, during the course of the investigation, we would meet early mornings, weekends, spent full days...”

He was interrupted by Quon, who asked: “How can you not hit that?! How can you not?! We spending that much time together, we doing everything, we might as well.” Wade laughed.

Later, after the prosecutor denied that Willis had ever been his boss, but was “more analogous to a client,” Quon asked: “So you served her well?”

“I did. I did my job,” Wade responded, as the audience laughed.

Wade previously said that he would not have done anything to “jeopardize” the case but admitted the affair had been “bad timing.”

His interview with The Daily Show became more lewd when he mentioned that Willis had previously interviewed other people for the prosecutor role.

Parody interviewer Quon, played by Marlon Wayans (pictured), grilled Wade about his relationship with Willis during the awkward and innuendo-laden interview on Tuesday ( Comedy Central )

“What position was it? Did that position look like this? Or this?” Quon said, making several sexual poses and prompting further laughter.

Even in moments of apparent sincerity, Wade was caught off-guard.

“Some people are saying this might have ruined the best chance to hold Trump accountable for trying to end democracy. What would you say to all the haters out there… who can’t get laid?” Quon said.

Composing himself, Wade replied: “I don’t know what the haters are thinking, but under my leadership we successfully secured a valid legal indictment and a charging document.”

Brushing the response off, Quon asked: “What’s your advice to kids in the hood that’s out there that wanna grow up and have their dick potentially in democracy?”

Wade burst out laughing, before yelling “cut!” and ending the interview.

The Daily Show interview became more lewd after after Wade and Quon discussed the ‘position’ of prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case ( Comedy Central )

The attorney’s recent media tour, during which he has been asked constantly about his affair with Willis, has drawn criticism from her allies.

Willis and Wade both denied wrongdoing after their relationship became public but a judge ruled that one must leave the case. Wade then resigned to allow Willis to continue to oversee the prosecution.

The Georgia election interference case will see Trump and 17 co-defendants charged criminally. The group is accused of trying to subvert the 2020 election results in Georgia. Trump has pleaded not guilty while some of the other defendants have pleaded guilty.

Trump’s defense team has pushed to disqualify Willis from trying the case and the Georgia Supreme Court has ordered an October hearing on the matter. This will likely mean that the trial takes place after the presidential election on November 5. Willis has filed a request to dismiss the appeal.