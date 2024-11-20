Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Political pollster and writer Nate Silver suggested President Joe Biden is unfit to remain in office for the next two months and should allow Vice President Kamala Harris to take over for the rest of the term.

In response to a Washington Post article that claims Biden, 82, has avoided public appearances and reporters’ questions since the election, Silver wondered if he is competent.

“Is there any particular reason to assume Biden is competent to be president right now?” Silver asked on X. “It’s a very difficult job. It’s a dangerous world. Extremely high-stakes decisions in Ukraine. He should resign and let Harris serve out the last 2 months.”

President Joe Biden, pictured departing from Air Force One, is the oldest person to hold office in United States history – a point that became contentious during his campaign ( AFP via Getty Images )

Questions about Biden’s mental and physical acuity are nothing new, they plagued the president during his 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns.

Ultimately, concerns about Biden’s cognition led Democrats to pressure Biden to drop out of the race. The president’s poor debate performance sent fears throughout the public that he was unfit to hold office for a second term. Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee – something Democrats hoped would rejuvenate voters and earn widespread support.

Since dropping out of the race in July, Biden has remained relatively quiet, working behind closed doors and spending the weekend at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

But his lack of speeches and interviews means the public must rely on his few public appearances to gauge how the president’s mental health is fairing.

Most recently, on a six-day trip to Peru and Brazil, Biden gave rare short public speeches and declined to take many questions from reporters, the Washington Post reported. A video of the president walking away from a lectern in the Amazon Rainforest went viral, as it appeared Biden was unsure where to go and just walked into the jungle.