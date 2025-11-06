Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who served as the country’s first female speaker of the House, announced Thursday that she will not seek re-election in 2026, bringing to an end her nearly four-decade career in Congress.

The 85-year-old San Francisco congresswoman made the announcement in a video published on social media on Thursday.

“For decades, I’ve cherished the privilege of representing our magnificent city in the United States Congress,” she said. “I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress.”

Her decision follows weeks of speculation as to whether the high-profile Democrat would run for another term in 2026. It also comes after California State Sen. Scott Wiener announced his campaign for Pelosi’s seat.

open image in gallery The veteran lawmaker announced her decision in a video posted on social media ( Getty for Concordia Annua )

The daughter of a Maryland congresswoman, Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987. She gradually climbed the political ranks, rising from a little-known backbencher to an influential powerbroker, passing landmark pieces of legislation and championing causes such as climate change, gay rights and Wall Street regulation.

During the presidency of George W. Bush, she established herself as a fierce critic of the U.S. war in Iraq, which she called a “grotesque mistake” in 2005.

In 2007, she was elected to serve as speaker of the House, and during the administration of President Barack Obama, she proved instrumental in the passage of the Affordable Care Act. The congresswoman was regarded by many as an effective political operator and was a prolific fundraiser.

She was once again elected to serve as speaker in 2019, becoming the first person to hold the position twice in more than six decades. During this time, she positioned herself as a fierce critic of President Donald Trump — memorably tearing up a copy of his State of the Union speech in 2020.

In 2024, she is reported to have played a key role in pressuring President Joe Biden to exit the presidential race, following concerns about his age and fitness.

open image in gallery ‘I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress,’ she said in the video ( AP )

Following her announcement on Thursday, politicians from across the aisle spoke highly of her lengthy career as a lawmaker.

“She’s more than a barrier breaker, she is one of our most brilliant and accomplished leaders, who repeatedly overcame steep odds to deliver results that changed people’s lives for the better,” Rep. Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat, wrote on X (Twitter).

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Adam Schiff, a fellow Californian, described her as the greatest speaker in American history.

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler of New York wrote, “Whatever one thinks about Nancy Pelosi or the policies she fought for, she is an historic figure in American politics. While I was proud to help end her reign as Speaker, I have great respect and admiration for her political prowess and steely resolve.”

Not all reactions were laudatory, though.

Trump, who was impeached twice during Pelosi’s tenure as speaker, told Fox News, “The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America.”

“She was evil, corrupt, and only focused on bad things for our country,” the Republican president added. “She was rapidly losing control of her party.”

The current speaker of the House, Republican Mike Johnson, echoed Trump’s comments, painting Pelosi as increasingly out of step with the Democratic Party.

“Pelosi announced her retirement this morning,” Johnson said during a press conference. “That’s a very important sign that I hope you all will look into. Even the famous San Francisco liberal is not far left enough for the neo marxists.”

This is a breaking news story, more follows...