Nancy Pelosi announces she will run for reelection in 2024

Ex-House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday that she will seek another term in Congress as Democrats seek to win back the majority in the House of Representatives.

The longtime San Francisco congresswoman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter that she will seek another term in the House despite the fact that she no longer is a member of House leadership.

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery,” she said. “Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”

Ms Pelosi first won her seat representing San Francisco in a special election in 1987. In 2002, she became the top Democratic leader and in 2007 became the first female speaker of the House, a role she would hold until 2011 when Republicans won the majority in the 2010 midterm election.

During that time, Ms Pelosi oversaw the passage of the American Recovery Act and the Affordable Care Act.

She resumed the role in 2019 when Democrats won back the House of Representatives. In that capacity, she led the House during both impeachments of former president Donald Trump.

She also led House Democrats in the House during the first two years of President Joe Biden’s term, during which time she passed the American Rescue Plan, a Covid-19 relief bill; the bipartisan infrastructure bill; the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment in combating climate change that the United States has ever passed; and the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified marriage protections for same-sex couples.

After Democrats lost the majority in the 2022 midterm election, Ms Pelosi announced she would step aside as Democratic leader. Rep Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) succeeded her as House Minority Leader and won unanimous support.

Shortly before the 2022 midterm election, David DePape allegedly broke into Ms Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and assaulted her husband Paul with a hammer, severely injuring him.