Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Nancy Pelosi was asked whether she thought JD Vance was a good running mate choice for Donald Trump – and her laughter said it all.

The Ohio senator was picked by Trump to join him on the Republican party’s ticket just two days after the assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally in mid-July.

Since then, he has been marred with controversy, including widespread backlash after his sexist comments branding Kamala Harris and other women “childless cat ladies” resurfaced.

Democrats have also blasted Vance over his staunch opposition to abortion rights while rumors have swirled that Republicans fear Trump has made the wrong choice.

Appearing on Sunday Morning with Lesley Stahl, the former House Speaker was asked whether she thinks the former president made a mistake with his vice presidential pick.

Pelosi cracked up laughing and gave a tongue-in-cheek response.

“I think it was a great choice,” she teased, before adding that Vance was “menacing”.

JD Vance was selected as Trump’s running mate on July 15 – just two days after the attempt on the former president’s life ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

By contrast, Pelosi has been quick to praise Harris’ vice-presidential pick Tim Walz after the new Democratic presidential nominee announced her choice on Tuesday.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Pelosi called Walz “wonderful” and quickly trashed Republican efforts to argue Walz is a progressive, left-wing Democratic figure.

“To characterize him as left is just so unreal,” she said. “He’s right down the middle. He’s a heartland of America Democrat.”

Pelosi’s support of the Harris-Walz ticket comes following reports that she played a key role in the behind-the-scenes push to get President Joe Biden to step aside from the race, following his disaster debate performance against Trump.

Pelosi has since insisted that she did not call for the president to step down and denied claims that she had made phone calls to other Democrats to discuss the matter at the time.

Nancy Pelosi said that she’s respected the president for more than four decades ( Getty Images )

On Monday, when asked by CNN’s Dana Bash about her seemingly fractured relationship with Biden, the former House speaker revealed that she hadn’t spoken to him since he dropped out of the race on July 21.

“Is everything OK with your relationship?” Bash asked.

“You’d have to ask him,” Pelosi said, before adding: “But I hope so.”

Pelosi added that she loves Biden and has “respected him for over 40 years”.