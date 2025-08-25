Nancy Mace roasted for posting picture of an alleged campus shooter but it was just a man with an umbrella

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been roasted online, for posting a picture of an alleged campus shooter, but it was just a man with an umbrella.

Panic broke out Sunday evening when the University of South Carolina issued an alert stating there was a “credible report” of an active shooter at a campus library and instructed students to shelter in place.

Mace, a South Carolina Republican running for governor who has a child attending the university, shared a photo of a man walking while holding a black, folded-up umbrella.

“Here is the alleged school shooter at USC - BOLO - white male, black shorts, grey tshirt, backpack,” she wrote on X in a now-deleted post shared by Mediaite.

open image in gallery Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been roasted online, for posting a picture of an alleged campus shooter, but it was just a man with an umbrella ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

The university later lifted the shelter-in-place order and said police had “uncovered no evidence that a shooting occurred.” They said there were two minor injuries from people evacuating the library.

Mace was shamed for her post, with right-wing commentator Matt Walsh writing, “Really grateful for Nancy Mace. She bravely alerted the public to the dangers of a guy carrying an umbrella. This is why we need common sense umbrella control.”

Fred Guttenberg, who has worked to reduce gun violence after the 2018 death of his daughter in the Parkland school shooting, said Mace was “wrong.”

“Now would be an appropriate time to talk about how to appropriately punish you for this false post that could have gotten someone killed,” he wrote. “As the father of Jaime, killed in the Parkland shooting, everything about you and your messaging is the problem. Seek help as I firmly believe you are in need.”

Bryan Dawson, who says he’s a gun owner in favor of gun reform, called Mace an “attention-seeking POS who's running for Governor. A perfect MAGA Republican.”

The Independent has reached out to Mace’s campaign for comment.

open image in gallery Mace shared a photo of a man walking and holding a black, folded-up umbrella and claimed he was to blame for the active shooter alert at the University of South Carolina Sunday evening ( Nancy Mace/X )

Mace later posted about how the active shooter scare had been a “terrifying experience.”

“Real, or a hoax, or a mistake, now would be an appropriate time to talk about hardened security at schools of all grades, colleges and universities. This was a terrifying experience for students on campus and their families.

“Many are confused after being told there was an active shooter. Some are even afraid to return,” she wrote.

Mace said in another post she was “frantically calling my child to see if they were at the library or barricaded somewhere else on campus, making sure they and their roommates were safe, your heart just drops to the ground, for a minute you can't breathe.”