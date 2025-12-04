Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Congresswoman Nancy Mace isn’t going anywhere.

On Wednesday evening, the South Carolina Republican took to social media to emphatically deny claims that she may retire before her term ends.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that Mace is among several Republicans who have become disillusioned with House Speaker Mike Johnson, citing both his management of the chamber and the way female lawmakers have been treated under his watch.

According to the report, Mace told associates she intends to meet with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to discuss the possibility of following in her footsteps.

Last month, Greene announced she will step down in early January, following her public falling out with President Donald Trump. The surprise move sparked concerns that more GOP retirements could follow — potentially jeopardizing the Republican razor-thin majority in the House.

A similar account was published by NBC News, which reported that Mace is scheduled to meet with Greene “to talk about their shared frustrations,” citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

open image in gallery Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, denied rumors that she is retiring from Congress. "Retiring is a BIG FAT NO from me," she wrote on X. "Not sure why the internet is running with this like wildfire." ( Getty Images )

Weeks ago, Mace found herself at odds with Johnson when she became one of the few Republicans to sign on to a House discharge petition seeking to force the Department of Justice to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein. The measure eventually passed and was signed into law after President Trump reversed course and supported it.

But, her disagreements with the speaker have not been enough to drive her from the halls of Congress.

open image in gallery "Internet is wild," Mace wrote. "So too are my opponents spreading this nonsense." ( Getty Images )

“Media catches one tiny piece of an overheard conversation and loses it,” Mace wrote on X on Wednesday evening.

“Confirmed: There’s frustration that discharge petitions are the only way to move things through the House,” she added. “Confirmed: There’s frustration we haven’t codified Trump’s Executive Orders. We did Gulf of America. Cool.”

“Not confirmed: That anyone is retiring. Goodness,” the South Carolina Republican wrote.

Minutes later, she issued a follow-up post to further clarify her position.

“Retiring is a BIG FAT NO from me,” she wrote. “Not sure why the internet is running with this like wildfire - for the clicks I suppose.”

But, while she’s not retiring, Mace is still planning to leave Washington, D.C. in the near future. She’s running for South Carolina governor in 2026.