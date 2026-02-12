Nancy Mace tells Piers Morgan he'd be 'shocked' by names in the Epstein files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nancy Mace claims some of the names in the Epstein files being kept secret by the Department of Justice are “shocking,” describing the redactions as “one of the greatest cover ups in American history.”

“You would be shocked [at] some of the names that I have seen that came across in emails that the DOJ is protecting,” the South Carolina Congresswoman told U.K. talk show host Piers Morgan Wednesday.

“We're talking about people on both sides of the aisle. We're talking about famous people, rich people… prime ministers, former prime ministers, former presidents, media personalities that are named in these files.

“That's why I say this is going to go down as… one of the greatest cover ups in American history.”

open image in gallery Nancy Mace told Piers Morgan that some of the names in the Epstein files being kept secret by the Department of Justice are ‘shocking,’ describing the redactions as ‘one of the greatest cover ups in American history’ ( Piers Morgan Uncensored )

It comes after the release of over three million files, including 180,000 images and 2,000 videos, by the DOJ last month, which prompted outrage over the significant redactions. As a result the department announced that members of Congress would be allowed to view the fully unredacted files in-person.

Mace told CNN Wednesday that she had been to see the unredacted files already and was planning a second visit, describing the set up to view the documents as “insulting” and adding that “some of the documents you can’t even find within the system.”

The South Carolina Rep. was one of the Republicans who forced a House vote on legislation on the full release of the Epstein files by the DOJ and has repeatedly criticized the department and its leadership for not targeting alleged co-conspirators of the late convicted sex offender more aggressively.

“I personally have lost all faith in our Justice Department. It’s a system of injustice,” Mace told CNN Wednesday. “There is evidence, there are co-conspirators, you can’t have thousands of victims and have no other accomplices other than one.”

open image in gallery The South Carolina Rep. was one of the Republicans who forced a House vote on legislation on the full release of the Epstein files by the DOJ and has repeatedly criticized the department and its leadership for not targeting alleged co-conspirators of the late convicted sex offender more aggressively ( Getty Images )

She added: “There is no effort, not at all, to prosecute predators in the Epstein cases. And it is devastating, but it is important that we get that list out of potential co-conspirators.”

The massive redactions have garnered criticism on both sides of the political aisle, with lawmakers from both parties having reviewed the unredacted files since they became available.

Democratic Congressmen Jamie Raskin and Ro Khanna and Republican Thomas Massie visited the DOJ on Monday to review the remaining files withheld from publication due to their sensitivity via a secure terminal.

One of Epstein’s victims was just nine years old, according to Raskin, while Massie said that files he had viewed suggested that a senior official in a foreign government was allegedly involved in his sex trafficking network.

Attorney General Pam Bondi faced a grilling from the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday which descended into a shouting match with Democrats. Bondi shouted insults at several of her questioners and provided an impassioned defense of President Donald Trump’s legacy.