Nancy Mace admits she loves watching YouTube videos of ICE agents dragging people from court for deportation

Rep. Nancy Mace admitted that one of her “favorite” things to watch on YouTube is videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents dragging people from court and detaining them for deportation.

The South Carolina congresswoman shared the revelation as she railed against sanctuary cities on Fox News, as she hailed the administration’s aggressive anti-immigration tactics.

“I have to tell you, one of my favorite things to watch on YouTube these days are the court hearings where illegals are in court and ICE shows up to drag them out of court and deport them,” Mace said Sunday on Fox Report with Jon Scott.

“I can think of nothing more American today than keeping our streets safer by getting those violent criminals out of the United States of America, and we all have Donald J. Trump to thank for it,” Mace added, as she branded the president as “the new sheriff in town.”

As of July 13, there were 56,816 people in ICE detention and 71.5 percent of these have no criminal convictions, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, which tracks immigration data. There has been a massive spike in ICE arrests since President Donald Trump has returned to the White House and promised an immigration crackdown.

open image in gallery Nancy Mace shared the revelation that she likes watching video of ICE agents making arrests as she railed against sanctuary cities on Fox News, as she hailed the administration’s aggressive anti-immigration tactics. ( FOX )

Thousands of people have faced arrest after showing up for court-ordered ICE check-ins and immigration court hearings as part of the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda.

The congresswoman’s remarks come on the heels of a Justice Department lawsuit against New York City Mayor Eric Adams and top city officials, alleging that the city’s so-called sanctuary policies reflect an “intentional” attempt to obstruct federal immigration law.

The Justice Department has filed similar lawsuits in Los Angeles, Chicago and other jurisdictions.

“I have a bill that would defund and take tax breaks away from sanctuary cities all across the country,” said Mace.

open image in gallery Thousands of people have faced arrest after showing up for court-ordered ICE check-ins and immigration court hearings as part of the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda. ( Getty Images )

Mace, a vehement anti-transgender rights campaigner, also addressed reports that she may run for South Carolina governor in 2026 and said she will be “make a decision over the next couple of days about my future.”

“I believe I may be forced to run for governor because I can’t watch my beautiful red state of South Carolina go woke,” she added.

The Republican touted Trump as “the best president of our lifetime” in a gushing post on X over the weekend.

Mace has changed her tune on Trump after she once said that his “entire legacy was wiped out” after the January 6 Capitol riots.