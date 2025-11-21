Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep. Nancy Mace said that the group of GOP women who defied President Donald Trump by campaigning for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files “ran out of patience a long time ago” with the Department of Justice.

The GOP firebrand of South Carolina joined forces with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado in pushing for the release of the documents despite resistance from Republican House leadership and Trump’s Justice Department.

“I think we ran out of patience a long time ago, and we’re honey badgers, and so I hope that…there will be more of us that will speak out,” Mace told The Hill.

After months of being plagued by the issue, Trump caved to pressure this week and Congress passed the bill to release the Epstein files, before the president signed it Wednesday night without fanfare.

The women had been among Trump’s most loyal supporters but refused to buckle as the president applied the pressure to get Mace and Boebert to take their names off a bid to trigger a vote on the release of the documents.

open image in gallery Rep. Nancy Mace said that the group of GOP women who defied President Donald Trump by campaigning for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files ‘ran out of patience a long time ago.’ ( Getty Images )

Mace is a sexual assault survivor who has spoken openly about how her rape as a teenager led to her dropping out of high school before she earned her GED and became the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, a prestigious military academy in South Carolina.

After meeting with survivors of Epstein’s abuse in September, she left the room early and was seen emotionally distressed.

Greene, meanwhile, has been left out in the cold after rebelling against Trump on the matter, who last week branded her a “traitor.”

The MAGA loyalist addressed the attack at a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, alongside the bill’s co-sponsors, California Democrat Ro Khanna and Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie, and a group of Epstein survivors.

open image in gallery Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado had been among Trump’s most loyal supporters but refused to buckle to pressure over the release of the Epstein files. ( Getty Images )

“Let me tell you what a traitor is,” Greene said. “A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves. A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America and Americans like the women standing behind me.”

The bill states that the Justice Department has to release the Epstein files within 30 days. But there is concern that Attorney General Pam Bondi could withhold documents, citing the ongoing investigation into Epstein’s ties to Democratic associates, ordered by Trump last week.

“You can adjust for whatever investigations are going on but if you do a blanket hold, I think that they’re going to have a lot of people angry,” GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said.