The often annoyed South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace posted a video on social media Monday blasting the “evil” voters who call her office to complain.

Hundreds of people have called, Mace reported, after she ditched a town hall meeting last month organized by the Lowcountry Accountability Alliance in South Carolina.

Several Republican lawmakers have been lambasted at town hall meetings by constituents upset about the state of affairs in the country under the Trump administration, including continued high grocery prices and threatened services such as Social Security and Medicaid.

Mace has insisted it was “not safe” for her to attend the South Caroline town hall, and claimed the event was being led by “left wing-extremists.”

In her video Monday, Mace said that complainers were “nasty,” “ugly,” “hateful,” and “evil.”

She first claimed that only “one of 300” people calling to complain about her skipping the town hall had a specific concern about a federal service. Then she said “about half” of the callers had a specific complaint. She characterized the calls as “BS.”

“What you all are doing is evil. It’s completely evil,” she addressed those who have called.

“Do something nice for somebody in the Lowcountry. Stop being this way. Stop being violent with your words,” Mace continued.

“Help those in our community. Help those in need ... You don’t have any issues that need to be resolved. You’re just being nasty.”

She labeled the video: “My message to the deranged town hall fakers — listen up!”

My message to the deranged town hall fakers - listen up: pic.twitter.com/QsDkGUhUti — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 7, 2025

South Carolina town hall organizer Guang Ming Whitley said in an interview on ABC News 4 that the planned meeting was “not a hoax,” but an opportunity for “concerned citizens” to let their elected representative know their concerns.

“I think it’s unfortunate that we live in a world where anyone who disagrees with you is going to be branded as deranged or extreme,” Whitley said.

“This is not a hoax, this is a group of concerned citizens — moms with kids, people with jobs, people who live in Mount Pleasant,” added the Mount Pleasant Town council member and mayor pro tempore.