Nancy Mace claims she’s getting death threats over trans bathroom bill

South Carolina Rep Nancy Mace claims she is getting death threats over introducing a bill that would ban transgender women from using women’s restrooms on Capitol Hill

On Monday, Mace introduced a resolution that prohibits House Representatives and their staff from “using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.” The move comes just two weeks after Sarah McBride became the first transgender member of Congress after winning a House seat in Delaware.

Now, the South Carolina Republican says she is the target of death threats.

“They’re threatening to kill me over this. Men who want to use women’s restrooms are threatening to kill me over this issue,” Mace told News Nation’s “On Balance” on Tuesday.

“Good luck,” she said, adding that was the first woman to graduate from The Citadel Military College of South Carolina. “If we haven’t met yet, I want all the bullies online to know you will not bully me into submission.”

“I can’t be threatened. You can’t threaten my life enough. That means I’m just gonna double and triple, quadruple down on this issue,” she continued.

“This is not okay…At some point we have to draw a line with this insanity and this is a big fat red line for me.

“This person wants to come in and use women’s spaces. If I’m in, as a woman, I’m changing clothes in the locker room because I use the gym when I’m up here in DC, the women’s gym, and a man shows up, and his genitalia, his penis is in the room, no! Like I’m not– it’s not okay.”

This is the first of many similar measures she plans to introduce, Mace said. She introduced another, broader version of the bill on Tuesday that aimed to “prohibit individuals from accessing or using single-sex facilities on federal property other than those corresponding to their biological sex, and for other purposes.”

In a video posted on X on Tuesday, Mace slapped a piece of paper with the word “biological” on top of a women’s restroom sign. “I never thought we would need a sign for this, but women’s restrooms are for BIOLOGICAL women. Not men,” she captioned it.

open image in gallery Nancy Mace slaps paper with ‘biological’ written on it above women’s restroom sign after first transgender member of Congress gets elected ( Rep Nancy Mace / X / Screenshot )

Georgia firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene backed Mace on the issue.

“He’s a man, a biological male,” Greene said in a now-viral video, misgendering McBride. “So he is not allowed to use our women’s restrooms, our women’s gym, our locker rooms and our spaces that are specified for women.”

McBride weighed in on the resolution and the attacks stoked by her soon-to-be colleagues.

“This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing,” McBride, a Democrat, posted on X on Monday. “We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.”

open image in gallery Rep.-elect Sarah McBride introduced the bill just weeks after the first transgender member of Congress won her seat in the House. ( Getty Images )

Other members of Congress have flocked to her defense.

“This is not just bigotry, this is just plain bullying,” New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio Cortez said, according to Axios.

“I think we have a lot of problems in America, I don’t think spending time worrying about the restrooms is an order of priority here. I think Nancy Mace should focus on other things,” fellow New York Democrat Joe Morelle told the outlet. “She’s a woman. She should use the ladies room.”