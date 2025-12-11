Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has called Congresswoman Nancy Mace "crazy" and "delusional" after she accused him of disparaging her in a "political hit job."

Mace, who represents a district in South Carolina and aspires to be its next governor, is accused of berating security staff at Charleston International Airport in October after she was left waiting for her security detail. A report compiled by the airport's police said Mace told workers she was “sick of your s***,” called them “f***ing idiots,” and accused them of being “f***ing incompetent.” Many airport staff members were working without pay at the time due to the government shutdown.

The Republican allegedly complained she was not receiving special treatment even though she was a “f***ing representative,” the report said.

On Tuesday night, Mace appeared on Kaitlan Collins' CNN show and claimed the police report was "100 percent falsified" and then said Wilson — her rival in the South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary — "100 percent" was behind what she called a "very effective political hit job."

"Six minutes after they released the falsified reports, [Wilson] had a news release and a press thing on social media," Mace told Collins.

open image in gallery Congresswoman Nancy Mace and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are both running in South Carolina’s upcoming Republican gubernatorial primary. Wilson denies Mace’s claim he colluded with police to produce a “falsified” report after she allegedly berated staff at an airport in October. ( Getty/Republican Attorney General )

On Wednesday night, Wilson joined Collins to give his side of the story.

He said Mace’s claim was a "categorical lie."

"It's also delusional and crazy for her to make these kinds of crazy accusations. It's not my fault that Ms Mace showed up late the day that she showed up at the airport," Wilson said. "It's not my fault that she showed up at the wrong location. I did not make her cuss out the men and women of the TSA security checkpoint. I did not make her tweet about this 100 times in the days that followed."

When Collins asked for his response to Mace's claim that the police report was falsified, he noted that "half a dozen people" gave statements saying they saw her berate airport staff.

The Independent has requested comment from Mace.

open image in gallery This security camera still shows Congresswoman Nancy Mace allegedly berating a security worker at the Charleston International Airport in South Carolina in October 2025. Mace claims she never berated anyone and insists accusations that she did are a "political hit job" ( Charleston Regional Aviation Authority )

"Is everyone lying? Is she telling the truth? And it's not just this one incident. Apparently, there's a handful of incidents over the last year where she is cussing out TSA, cussing out security," Wilson said. "This is something that goes back not just this past month, but for the last year. At the end of the day, she's saying things that are delusional. And this basically reminds me of a spoiled brat — an entitled, spoiled brat."

Wilson went on to defend the TSA and airport police at the Charleston airport, saying that other state lawmakers — such as Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham — have traveled through the airport and have never had complaints about the staff.

"I mean, [Mace] says things on social media all the time, but this woman doesn't care about cops. She [doesn't] see them as public servants, she sees them as her servants. And that's how she treats people," Wilson said. "She's an entitled brat."