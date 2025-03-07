Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of Department of Government Efficiency agents repeatedly pressured a federal official to open a large water pump system in California — and then flew there to do it themselves, according to a new report.

DOGE staffers attempted to pressure the acting head of the Bureau of Reclamation to open a water pump system, CNN reports. The staffers wanted to send the water to Los Angeles amid the devastating wildfires in January — even though the system wouldn’t have allowed it to reach the scorched city, CNN reports.

Despite this, they still decided to take matters into their own hands.

In January, DOGE staffers called the Bureau of Reclamation claiming President Donald Trump wanted water pumps turned on at the Jones Pumping Plant, which sends water to the state’s Central Valley, CNN reports.

But when the official didn’t give in, staffers Tyler Hassen and Bryton Shang flew to California to open the pumps themselves and get a photo while doing so, CNN reports. But two issues stopped them.

DOGE staffers Bryton Shang (left) and Tyler Hassen flew to California to turn on a major water pump system themselves in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires, according to a new report ( Department of Government Efficiency )

First, the power was off due to planned maintenance. Second, Shang wasn’t an official federal employee yet, meaning he couldn’t access the pump. Hassen couldn’t do it either, CNN reports, because he had to fly back before the power would be restored.

“They didn’t get their photo op,” an unnamed source with knowledge of the incident told CNN, adding it represented “what DOGE has been this entire time — this slapstick operation of 20-somethings they’re seeing as whiz kids but have zero knowledge.”

Instead, the DOGE X account posted a photo of Shang and Hassen in front of a map, along with other pictures of the plant.

Congratulations to the Administration and DOI’s Bureau of Reclamation for more than doubling the Federally pumped water flowing toward Southern California in < 72 hours. Was an honor for the DOGE team to work with you. Great job! @Interior @usbr pic.twitter.com/V68cw48BwU — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) January 28, 2025

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told CNN that the administration wanted to turn on the water to “prevent another tragedy like the recent California wildfires.”

“He will continue to protect America’s abundant natural resources while streamlining federal agencies to better serve the American people,” Kelly said.

Soon after the visit, Trump ordered the US Army Corps to open up two Southern California dams at the end of January. This release sent water rushing toward farmland in the San Joaquin Valley, the Los Angeles Times reports, prompting concern from farmers.

“This is going to hurt farmers,” water consultant Dan Vink told the outlet. “This takes water out of their summer irrigation portfolio.”

Trump ordered the release after claiming that water access issues caused the wildfires that killed nearly 30 people. Trump falsely claimed the LA fires were a result of the state’s water policies.

“Photo of beautiful water flow that I just opened in California,” Trump said in January 31 post on X. “Today, 1.6 billion gallons and, in 3 days, it will be 5.2 billion gallons. Everybody should be happy about this long fought Victory! I only wish they listened to me six years ago – There would have been no fire!”

The Independent has contacted the White House, Hassen and Shang for comment.