Elon Musk has urged retired air traffic controllers to return to work after the string of deadly aviation disasters that have plagued the U.S. this year.

“There is a shortage of top-notch air traffic controllers. If you have retired but are open to returning to work, please consider doing so,” Donald Trump’s DOGE boss wrote.

A few hours later, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) posted a recruiting flyer on the social media platform for entry-level air traffic controllers announcing the opening of applications now through March 17.

“Being an air traffic controller is one of the best, most rewarding jobs in America,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a written statement as part of the announcement.

“I witnessed firsthand the dedication, skill, and rigor that our future air traffic controllers bring to their training and the urgent need to do all that we can to recruit more people to join in our shared mission of safety in our skies.”

The air traffic control tower stands at Chicago's Midway International Airport ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The news comes days after the Trump administration laid off over 100 probationary employees at the FAA. Agency officials said no air traffic controllers or critical safety personnel were fired as part of the cutbacks.

Even if Musk is successful in luring back retirees, it’s not clear how they would resume their duties. Federal law requires controllers to stop working on the last day of the month in which they turn 56. The transportation secretary can make exceptions, but only until the person reaches 61.

Duffy has said he’s willing to make an offer to controllers reaching retirement age.

The federal agency has dealt with a long shortage of controllers. More than 90 percent of U.S. airport towers are understaffed. There are about 3,600 fewer controllers than what the country needs for a fully staffed National Airspace System, according to the National Association of Air Traffic Controllers.

There are currently 14,000 controllers across the country at 400 locations, monitoring and managing about 50,000 flights daily.

The association told CBS that Duffy’s proposal is not an “effective solution to addressing the chronic air traffic controller staffing crisis.

"In the next 12 months, we anticipate 49 ATCs across 35 facilities will reach age 56,” the group said, countering: “The solution to the ATC staffing crisis is a long-term commitment to hiring and training and the retention of the experience of all the highly skilled, highly trained air traffic controllers.”

The shortages stem back to the pandemic, the agency noted in a report.

Applicants need to be under the age of 31 and have 20/20 vision, in addition to other lengthy requirements. Within three years of graduating from the academy, controllers can make over $160,000 per year.