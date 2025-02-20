Mitch McConnell, 83, announces retirement after four decades in Senate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced on Thursday he will not be seeking reelection next year at the end of his term, bringing to a close a four-decade career in the Senate.

“Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of my lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time,” McConnell said in a floor speech. “My current term in the Senate will be my last.”

The Republican, who made the announcement on his 83rd birthday, was the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history, spending nearly 20 years leading the GOP conference in the upper house through multiple presidential administrations, including a stint from 2015 to 2021 as Senate Majority Leader.

John Thune of South Dakota was recently elected to replace McConnell as Senate Majority Leader in the new Congress.

McConnell, first elected in 1984, spent his final years in office clashing with Donald Trump, one of the rare members of the party to split with the GOP standard-bearer.

The senator was the sole Republican to oppose the Trump administration’s nominations of Tulsi Gabbard to be Director of National Intelligence and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

McConnell also opposed the nomination of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

These stances earned fierce condemnations from Trump, who earlier this month accused McConnell of letting “the Republican party go to hell.”

“If I didn't come along, the Republican party wouldn't even exist right now,” Trump said. “Mitch McConnell never really had it. He had an ability to raise money because of his position as leader, which anybody could do.”

The rift began long before Trump’s reelection, however.

McConnell broke with many in his party and accepted Joe Biden’s 2020 election win, and put further distance between himself and the MAGA core by declaring Trump “morally responsible” for the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

At the same time, McConnell also helped deliver Trump’s impeachment acquittal in the Senate over the Capitol riot.

Prior to the 2020 election, McConnell helped set the stage for a key part of Trump’s legacy.

In late 2020, the senator helped secure Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court roughly a week before the presidential election, after opposing President Obama’s election-year nomination of Merrick Garland to the high court four years earlier.

