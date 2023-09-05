The office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released a letter from Congress’s attending physician on Tuesday proclaiming there to be “no evidence” that the leading Republican suffers from a seizure disorder or recently had a stroke.

Mr McConnell, 81, is one of the Senate’s oldest members. At two recent press conferences, he has appeared to freeze up completely and found himself unable to speak or respond to questions before being hurriedly lead away by aides or other members of the chamber.

The episodes have alarmed many; news of the congressional physician’s assessment of Mr McConnell’s health is likely to put some fears to rest while provoking further questions as well.

In the letter, which notes that Mr McConnell underwent brain imaging as part of his assessment, physician Brian Monahan wrote that “[t]here is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s Disease.”

More follows...