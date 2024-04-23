Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Democratic state senator arrested for burglary after she’s found in victim’s home

Democratic Farmer Labour Party (DFL) state Senator Nicole Mitchell, 49, was arrested after she was found inside a home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, in the early hours of Monday morning

Kelly Rissman
Tuesday 23 April 2024 15:06
Minnesota state Senator Nicole Mitchell pictured in mug shot
Minnesota state Senator Nicole Mitchell pictured in mug shot (Becker County Jail)

A Minnesota state senator has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and is currently being held in police custody.

Democratic Farmer Labour Party (DFL) state Senator Nicole Mitchell, 49, was found inside a home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, in the early hours of Monday morning, Detroit Lakes Police said.

Chief Steve Todd told The Associated Press that the homeowner called 911 at 4.45am about “an active burglary in process at her residence”.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested the DFL lawmaker, Chief Todd told the outlet.

She was booked on 22 April into Becker County Jail, jail records show.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing with the police chief saying that the Becker County Attorney’s office would determine the charges.

Minnesota state Senator Nicole Mitchell arrested (Becker County Jail)

The Independent has reached out to the county attorney’s office and Ms Mitchell’s office for comment.

Mark Johnson, the Minnesota Senate minority leader, told The Associated Press: “The public expects Legislators to meet a high standard of conduct.”

The Republican lawmaker added: “As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in