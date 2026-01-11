DHS sending ‘hundreds’ more officers to Minnesota after fatal ICE shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it will be sending "hundreds" more officers to Minnesota a day after tens of thousands of people marched through Minneapolis to protest the fatal shooting of Renee Good, Kristi Noem said in remarks that aired on Sunday.

Noem said on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures program that the officers will be deployed on Sunday and Monday to reinforce the safety of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol (ICE) agents already in the state. About 2,000 federal officers have already been dispatched to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in what DHS considers its largest operation ever.

The recent deployments were to begin as more than 1,000 rallies were planned nationwide this weekend to protest the federal government's deportation push and Wednesday's fatal shooting of 37‑year‑old Good by an ICE agent.

Minnesota officials have called the shooting unjustified, citing bystander video they say showed Good turning away with her car from the agent when he opened fire.

Noem and other U.S. officials have maintained that the agent acted in self-defense because Good, a volunteer in a community network that monitors and records ICE operations in Minneapolis, drove forward in the direction of the agent who then shot her, after another agent had approached the driver's side and told her to get out of the car.

In a separate Sunday appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Noem said other video footage showed Good protesting ICE agents at other locations earlier on Wednesday morning, but did not say if or when it would be publicly released.

Minnesota authorities on Friday said they were opening their own criminal investigation into the incident, after some state law enforcement officials said the FBI was refusing to cooperate with state investigators.

White House Border Security Czar Tom Homan said on "Fox News Sunday" that he wanted to let the investigation play out, but that he "truly believe[s] that officer thought his life was in danger to take that action."