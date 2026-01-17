DOJ investigating Minnesota governor and Minneapolis mayor for allegedly impeding federal agents during crackdown
The investigation focuses on public statements the two men have made that may be in potential violation of a conspiracy statute
The Department of Justice is investigating whether Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey impeded federal agents during the recent crackdown on immigration enforcement in the state.
The investigation focuses on public statements the two men have made that may be in potential violation of a conspiracy statute, The Associated Press reported.
It comes following weeks of heavy presence from ICE agents in the North Star state, which the Department of Homeland Security has called its largest enforcement operation, resulting in more than 2,500 arrests.
Tensions have exploded recently following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on January 7. Since then, another person has been shot by law enforcement, while authorities including Walz and Frey have urged protestors to remain peaceful.
In response to reports of the investigation, Walz said in an online statement: “Two days ago it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly. Weaponizing the justice system and threatening political opponents is a dangerous, authoritarian tactic.”
However, the Governor’s office said it had yet to receive any formal notice of an investigation. Frey’s office did not immediately respond to an email and voicemail requesting comment by AP.
Other state authorities have echoed the calls by Frey and Walz not to engage in confrontation with law enforcement.
“While peaceful expression is protected, any actions that harm people, destroy property or jeopardize public safety will not be tolerated,” said Commissioner Bob Jacobson of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Jacobson’s comments came after President Donald Trump backed off a bit from his threat a day earlier to invoke an 1807 law, the Insurrection Act, to send troops to suppress demonstrations.
“I don’t think there’s any reason right now to use it, but if I needed it, I’d use it,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.
