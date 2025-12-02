Mike Johnson rebukes Trump’s use of ‘R-word’ slur against Gov. Tim Walz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House Speaker Mike Johnson finally found a point of contention with Donald Trump — unable to defend the president for hurling at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz a slur used to denigrate people with disabilities when The Independent asked him about it Tuesday.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump lambasted Walz for a welfare fraud scandal in Minnesota, calling him “seriously r*****ed” on Truth Social. Trump later doubled down on the insult used against people with disabilities, telling reporters, “Absolutely. Sure. You have a problem with it?”

The Independent asked Johnson during his weekly press conference about the slur.

“Look, that's not the word I would choose,” Johnson said. “I think his reaction was probably a spontaneous one to the enormous amount of fraud that was announced there.”

Trump has faced little backlash from other Republicans for his use of the word.

open image in gallery House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he would not have used a slur that President Donald Trump used to insult Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. ( Getty Images )

But Mike Bohacek, a Republican state legislator from Indiana, said that he would oppose efforts to redraw Indiana’s congressional map after Trump used the slur. Bohacek has a daughter with Down Syndrome.

Still, Johnson defended the sentiment of Trump’s remarks, which he made on Thanksgiving as part of his presidential wish for the nation.

“And, you know, that's not the word I would choose, but I think everybody understands how absurd and crazy that is, and how Congress has an immediate obligation to look into it, and the administration is as well,” Johnson told The Independent.

Walz criticized Trump’s use of the word on Meet the Press on Sunday but few Republicans have been asked about it since then.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) ‘seriously r******d’ on Truth Social. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“He's normalized this type of hateful behavior and this type of language,” Walz said. “And mainly, look, at first, I think it's just because he's not a good human being, but secondly to distract from using competency.”

The word has long been considered a slur after initially being considered a medical term and presidents of both parties have sought to end the use of the word, NBC News reported earlier this year.

In 2003, President George W. Bush changed the name of the President's Committee on Mental Retardation to the President's Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities. In 2010, President Barack Obama signed Rosa’s Law that replaced the word with the term “intellectual disabilities” in federal statutes.

But the word has made a recent resurgence on the right.

It is not the first time that Trump has come under fire for denigrating people with disabilities either.

Trump famously mocked Serge Kovaleski, a former New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter with a disability, in 2015. Trump has also called autism a “horror show” when speaking with Robert F. Kennedy, his secretary of Health and Human Services.

Trump has also repeatedly parroted the lie that childhood vaccination causes autism, which has made some parents worried about getting their children screened.

Johnson for his part has repeatedly defending most of Trump’s rhetoric and social media posts. In October, Johnson defended Trump posting an AI video of himself wearing a crown while flying a fighter jet that dumped feces on protesters at the nationwide “No Kings” protests.