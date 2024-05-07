Watch live: Mike Johnson speaks as Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens vote to oust him

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as US House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Scalise, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, and others hold a news conference after meeting on Tuesday, 7 May.

It comes as Mr Johnson is due to have a second meeting with Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is threatening to force a House vote to oust the GOP leader.

Last week the Georgia Republican pledged to force a vote to remove Mr Johnson from his role as Speaker.

The House will be forced to vote within 48 hours if Ms Greene triggers a privileged motion.

Ms Greene met with Mr Johnson for the first time on Monday, after which she told reporters they would meet for the second time a day later.

She demands Mr Johnson guarantee he will not pass more aid for Ukraine and commit to defunding Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probes into former president Donald Trump, according to a Punchbowl News report.