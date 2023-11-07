Mike Johnson and his son monitored each other’s porn habits

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Video has resurfaced of the moment new House SpeakerMike Johnson revealed that he and his son held each other accountable for their porn-watching habits.

Back in 2022, Mr Johnson was talking to a panel about Covenant Eyes – a piece of software which purportedly “helps you and the ones you love live porn-free through transformative accountability relationships” by scanning for “concerning activity” using Artificial Intelligence.

“It scans all the activity on your phone, or your devices, your laptop, what have you; we do all of it,” Mr Johnson explained in the clip.

He added that it sends a report of the user activity to the user’s “accountability partner”.

Mr Johnson said that his 17-year-old son Jack was his accountability partner.

“If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice. I’m proud to tell ya, my son has got a clean slate,” the LouisianaRepublican continued.

The clip resurfaced online via the X account Receipt Maven, with Rolling Stone reporting that the panel took place back in 2022.

“A US Congressman is allowing a 3rd Party tech company to scan ALL of his electronic devices daily and then uploading reports to his son about what he’s watching or not watching…I mean, who else is accessing that data?” asked Receipt Maven.

Mr Johnson said that he learned about Covenant Eyes at a Promise Keepers gathering.

According to its website, Promise Keepers brings “godly men together to build a movement that spans generations and inspires men to live out their values with integrity, become strong family leaders, and keep the Lord at the forefront of their daily lives”.

New House speaker Mike Johnson in Congress (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mr Johnson’s faith has been a point of discussion in recent weeks after he became the next Republican House speaker.

It was recently revealed that he was named the dean of a Christian law school that never actually opened.

He also recently described himself as “a Bible-believing Christian” on Fox News. He added that in order to understand his personal philosophy, one should “go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it”.

“That’s my worldview,” he added.