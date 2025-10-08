‘I could do this all day’: Mike Johnson claims shutdown comes down to Schumer cowering over ‘Marxist’ Mamdani’s grip on NYC
Johnson accuses Schumer of cowering to his left flank in New York ahead of the city’s mayoral election
House Speaker Mike Johnson excoriated Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and blamed the government shutdown on Schumer’s fears of New York City Democratic nominee for mayor Zohran Mamdani.
Johnson and the rest of Republican leadership spoke to reporters for the third consecutive day as the government shutdown entered the weeklong mark. Johnson rattled off a series of headlines from various states with Democratic senators about how airlines face numerous challenges, food banks see increased use and national parks will be closed.
“I could do this all day,” Johnson told reporters.
“There is one sad and inescapable fact that no one can forget here: This shutdown is nothing more than political cover for Chuck Schumer and the Democrats,” Johnson told reporters. “The Marxists are about to elect a mayor in New York City. That's Chuck Schumer state. He's terrified that he's going to get a challenge from his far left.”
As of right now, Schumer, who is Jewish and a staunch defender of Israel, has yet to endorse Mamdani, who has sharply criticized the Israeli government for its response after the October 7 attack.
Schumer also faced criticism in March when he joined Republicans to pass a stopgap spending measure known as a continuing resolution that the Republican-controlled House passed with little to no Democratic input.
That prompted calls for Schumer, who is not up for re-election until 2028, to face a primary challenge from a left-wing Democrat such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
