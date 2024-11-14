Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A powerful House Republican was detained at an airport just outside of Washington, DC after mixing a sedative and alcohol before a flight.

Texas Representative Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was detained by officials at Dulles International Airport on November 4. An airport official confirmed to NBC News that an officer detained McCaul around 9 p.m. and charged him with being drunk in public before releasing him that evening to a driver

McCaul himself confirmed the incident, explaining he mixed the sedative Ambien with alcohol before his flight.

"Two weekends ago, I made a mistake—one for which I take full responsibility. I missed a flight to Texas and found myself disoriented in the airport,” McCaul said in a statement. “This was the result of a poor decision I made to mix an Ambien—which I took in order to sleep on the upcoming flight—with some alcohol.”

“Law enforcement officers briefly detained me while I waited for a family member to pick me up,” he added. “I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the officers who intercepted me that evening.”

open image in gallery Representative Michael McCaul said he is ‘determined to learn from this mistake' ( REUTERS )

The House Foreign Affairs leader said the incident “does not reflect who I am and who I strive to be.”

“As a human, I am not perfect,” the Texas lawmaker added. “But I am determined to learn from this mistake and, God-willing, make myself a better person.”

The Independent has contacted Dulles International Airport for comment.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee, which McCaul oversees, is one of the most powerful in Congress. First elected in 2005, McCaul previously chaired the House Homeland Security Committee.

He faced re-election last week, beating Democratic challenger Theresa Boisseau and earning over 60 percent of the vote, per the Associated Press.