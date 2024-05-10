Michael Cohen expected to begin testimony Monday in Trump hush money trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for Donald Trump who is now a central witness in the New York election interference case against the ex-president, is expected to begin his testimony on Monday in the trial, sources said.

The former lawyer and fixer is a key part of federal prosecutors’ case against Mr Trump in which he is accused of falsifying business records in order to cover up hush money payments to influence the 2016 presidential election.

According to prosecutors, Cohen paid Ms Daniels $130,000 to prevent her from going public about a potentially damning story about an alleged affair. This was part of a larger catch-and-kill scheme that Cohen admitted to participating in with Mr Trump and former tabloid publisher David Pecker to improve Mr Trump’s image.

Mr Trump later repaid Cohen for the hush-money payment but allegedly misrepresented those payments as part of his attorney retainer.

Cohen is a major part of the prosecution’s case. His testimony will likely last several days given other witnesses, like Mr Pecker, testified for days.

Michael Cohen ( Getty Images )

So far, the jury has heard from Ms Daniels, Mr Pecker, former Trump aide Hope Hicks, Trump’s former assistant Rhona Graff, a former senior director at First Republic Bank Gary Farro, former Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConnell, executive director of C-SPAN archives Robert Browning, and another lawyer involved in the catch and kill scheme Keith Davidson.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…