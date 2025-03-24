Mia Love, first Black Republican Congresswoman, dies at 49

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, has died at age 49.

Her family announced her death on Sunday via her X account, saying she died peacefully at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

Love, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, had been undergoing treatment for brain cancer, including immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial at Duke University.

Earlier in March, her daughter shared that Love was no longer responding to treatment.

Love's family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and prayers, saying, "With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences."

Utah Governor Spencer Cox mourned Love's passing, calling her a "true friend" whose legacy of service inspired many.

Love's political career began in 2003 when she won a seat on the Saratoga Springs City Council. She later served as the city's mayor before setting her sights on national office.

In 2012, she narrowly lost a House race against Democratic incumbent Jim Matheson. Undeterred, she ran again two years later, securing victory against Doug Owens by about 7,500 votes.

Love did not emphasise her race during her campaigns, but she acknowledged the significance of her election after her 2014 victory. She said her win defied naysayers who had suggested that a Black, Republican, Mormon woman could not win a congressional seat in Utah, an overwhelmingly white state.

Mia Love pictured with her family in a photo that accompanied her daughter's post on X ( X/@MiaBLove )

She was briefly considered a rising star within the GOP and she kept her distance from Donald Trump, who was unpopular with many Utah voters, while he was running for president ahead of the 2016 election.

In an op-ed published earlier this month in the Deseret News, Love described the version of America she grew up loving and shared her enduring wish for the nation to become less divisive.

She thanked her medical team and every person who had prayed for her.

Love said her parents immigrated to the US with $10 in their pockets and a belief that hard work would lead to success. She said she was raised to believe passionately in the American dream and “to love this country, warts and all”.

Love’s career in politics exposed her to America's ugly side, but she said it also gave her a front row seat to be inspired by people's hope and courage. She shared her wish for neighbors to come together and focus on their similarities rather than their differences.

"Some have forgotten the math of America – whenever you divide you diminish," Love wrote. She urged elected officials to lead with compassion and communicate honestly with their constituents.

"In the end, I hope that my life will have mattered and made a difference for the nation I love and the family and friends I adore," Love wrote.

"I hope you will see the America I know in the years ahead, that you will hear my words in the whisper of the wind of freedom and feel my presence in the flame of the enduring principles of liberty. My living wish and fervent prayer for you and for this nation is that the America I have known is the America you fight to preserve."

In 2016, facing reelection and following the release of a 2005 recording in which Trump made lewd comments about groping women, Love skipped the Republican National Convention and released a statement saying definitively that she would not vote for Trump. She instead endorsed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the GOP race, but he dropped out months later.

While seeking a third term in 2018, Love tried to separate herself from Trump on trade and immigration while still backing her party's positions on tax cuts. Despite Republican voters outnumbering Democrats by a nearly three-to-one margin in her district, though, she lost by fewer than 700 votes to Democrat Ben McAdams, a former mayor of Salt Lake City.

Trump called out Love by name in a news conference the morning after she lost, where he also bashed other Republicans who did not fully embrace him.

"Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost," Trump said. "Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia."

After her loss, Love served as a political commentator on CNN and as a fellow at the University of Sydney.

Following Trump's election in November, Love said she was "OK with the outcome."

"Yes, Trump says a lot of inconsiderate things that are unfortunate and impossible to defend," Love wrote in a social media post. "However, his policies have a high probability of benefiting all Americans."