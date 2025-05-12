Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The governor of the Mexican state of Baja California announced on Sunday that she and her husband had their tourist visas for the U.S. revoked.

Marina del Pilar Avila, a member of Mexico’s Morena party, said she and her husband were informed that their visas had been revoked, but did not say why, or if she was given a reason for losing her visa. She attributed the revocation to actions taken by President Donald Trump.

"I fully trust that the situation will be satisfactorily clarified for both of us," Avila wrote on X.

Avila's visa is one of hundreds that the Trump administration has revoked as it continues to crack down on immigration to the U.S.

Carlos Torres Torres, another member of the Morena party and Avila's husband, said in a Facebook post that his visa had also been revoked.

open image in gallery Baja California state Governor Marina del Pilar Avila, far right, said the Trump administration has revoked the tourist visas for her and her husband, Carlos Torres Torres. Both are members of Mexico’s Morena political party ( AP )

He noted in his post that losing his visa "does not represent an accusation, investigation, or formal indictment by any authority, neither in Mexico nor in the United States."

Torres further said that his "conscience is clear" regarding the matter.

Avila also commented in defense of her husband.

“I say this with absolute clarity: Carlos has always acted with integrity, dedication, and a deep commitment to Baja California," she said, according to the New York Post.

Torres serves as the special projects coordinator for the Baja California state government and the city of Tijuana.

open image in gallery National Guard officers install a checkpoint to inspect motorists before crossing into the United States at San Ysidro Port of Entry on February 6, 2025 in Tijuana, Mexico. ( Getty Images )

The San Ysidro border crossing in Baja California — the border between the cities of Tijuana, Mexico, and the greater San Diego, California area — is the busiest border crossing on the planet. Baja California also has two other major border crossings further east in Otay Mesa and Tecate.

Avila has been involved in immigration talks with the U.S. since Trump took office. Last week, she met with the U.S. Consul General in Tijuana, Christopher Teal, for talks.

She isn't the first foreign official to have her visa revoked.

Several weeks ago, Colombian President Gustavo Petro also had his visa revoked by the Trump administration. He lost his visa ahead of a visit with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.