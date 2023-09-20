Garland pushes back on Republican critics: ‘I am not the president’s lawyer’

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday used testimony before the House Judiciary Committee to hit back at Republican critics — including former president Donald Trump — who have accused him without evidence of doing the political bidding of the Biden Administration.

Mr Garland, who appeared on Capitol Hill for a scheduled oversight hearing before the GOP-led panel, opened his remarks with a defence of his department’s work and its’ independence from both the White House and the US legislative branch.

“Our job is not to take orders from the president, from Congress, or from anyone else, about who or what to criminally investigate,” he said.

“I am not the president’s lawyer. I will add I am not Congress’s prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people”.

Mr Garland’s testimony before the House committee was his first appearance at the Capitol since his department levelled charges against Mr Trump, who has been indicted by federal grand juries in Florida and Washington, DC.

His appearance was also his first trip to speak before Congress since a special prosecutor he appointed brought charges against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in a Delaware federal court.

Republicans in Congress have complained that the charges against both men are evidence of a two-tiered justice system and have accused Mr Garland of carrying out political vendettas on behalf of President Biden, while they have also argued that Mr Weiss, an appointee of Mr Trump who was asked to stay on to continue supervising the long-running probe into Hunter Biden, is somehow acting to cover up wrongdoing by the Biden family.

Mr Garland told the panel that his decision to give Mr Weiss the added authority of a special counsel came in response to a request from Mr Weiss, who is still also serving as the US Attorney for the District of Delaware.

He also repeatedly pushed back at suggestions that he had been less than truthful when he told Congress in prior testimony that Mr Weiss had “full authority” to bring whatever charges he felt were appropriate against the president’s son.

This is a developing story and will be updated