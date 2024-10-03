Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Melania Trump is facing ire from anti-abortion Republicans over her defense of the procedure in her upcoming memoir.

The former First Lady defended abortion rights in her forthcoming book Melania, according to an advance copy obtained by The Guardian, despite her husband’s role in dismantling abortion protections.

“Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?” Melania wrote. “A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.”

Donald Trump nominated the three justices who secured the Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — and ensured the court could overturn Roe v Wade, the decision that guaranteed nationwide access to abortion.

Trump, however, has come out against a national abortion ban, saying he would veto it if elected and that the decision should be left to the states.

Melania Trump waves next to JD Vance at the Republican National Convention. Melania came out in support of abortion rights in her forthcoming memoir, sparking anger from anti-abortion advocates ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America, blasted Melania on X, calling her “wrong.”

“Melania Trump’s support of abortion is anti-feminist and clearly outside the teaching of our Catholic faith,” Hawkins wrote. “She is wrong.”

“What a lost opportunity to inspire a generation of young women,” the anti-abortion activist added. “I won’t be buying Melania’s book.”

Allie Stuckey, a conservative commentator, political podcast host and anti-abortion activist, called the former First Lady’s position “disgusting” and “incoherent.”

“Melania coming out unapologetically in favor of abortion 50 days before the election is demoralizing, even if she’s not the one signing bills into law,” Stuckey wrote on X. “I’ve said I’d vote for Trump on the immigration issue alone, and that’s still true. But let’s not pretend pro-lifers have no reason to feel frustrated.”

This move could hurt Trump’s cause because my anti-abortion activists have been passionate campaigners, GOP strategist Liz Mair told The Guardian.

“This might be just another thing that piles on to make pro-lifers think: ‘I just can’t with this guy.’ A lot of them were single-issue voters anyway,” Mair told the outlet. “He’s not really giving them much of an incentive to show up and do anything to his benefit.”

Abortion is considered the second most important issue for voters, according to a poll from Redfield & Wilton Strategies released on September 26.

Kamala Harris, who has repeatedly blamed Trump for ending nationwide access to abortion, is currently ahead with a 2.8-point lead, according to the latest average of national polls.

Harris also retains a 12-point lead among women, while Trump has a 14-point lead among men, a New York Times/Siena College poll revealed last month.

The Independent has contacted Melania Trump’s office for comment.