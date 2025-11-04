First Lady Melania Trump to receive Fox News’ ‘Patriot of the Year’ award
The award show will be held Thursday and can be streamed on Fox Nation
First lady Melania Trump is set to receive the “Patriot of the Year” award at Fox Nation’s annual Patriot Awards this week.
Fox News host Sean Hannity teased on-air Monday that the first lady would be receiving “a very important award” at the award show Thursday in Brookville, an affluent town on Long Island in New York.
The Fox-run award show, held each year since 2019, is meant to “honor and recognize America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes,” according to Fox.
“The first lady of our country, Melania Trump, will be joining us live on stage this Thursday, and will get a very important award,” Hannity said Monday.
That award, the broadcaster confirmed, is the biggest of the night: “Patriot of the Year.” The same title was bestowed upon her husband during the 2024 event.
Trump had been given the honor because he “had a historic year,” the award show said at the time. Fox Nation has not yet shared an official statement about Melania Trump’s upcoming award.
Hannity, who took on the role of hosting the event after Pete Hegseth left the network to be Trump’s Secretary of Defense, also teased that this year’s would be the “biggest Patriot Awards Show to date.”
Several other awards are set to be presented during the show, including one in memory of Charlie Kirk, which will be given to the conservative influencer’s widow, Erika Kirk.
The Charlie Kirk Legacy Award honors individuals who embody the late conservative campaigner’s enduring mission of faith, family and free speech, Fox said.
Kirk, who founded the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot and killed while speaking at a Utah college on September 10.
Following that award, country singer Jason Aldean is slated to perform several of his songs.
Other honors to be presented during the evening include the Young Patriot Award, Benjamin Hall “Honor” Award, Tunnel to Towers’ Stephen Siller Courage Award, Salute to Service Award, Most Valuable Patriot Award and Heroism Award, according to Fox.
Fox mainstays will also be making appearances at the show, including Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, Martha MacCallum, Benjamin Hall, Joey Jones, Will Cain, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and more, the network said.
Viewers can stream the Patriot Awards live at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Nation, with an encore presentation airing later on Fox News Channel. Tickets are also available for fans to purchase.
