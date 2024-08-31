Support truly

Melania Trump’s apparent plea to her husband Donald Trump to control his language fell on deaf ears on Friday night when he torched Kamala Harris saying that everything she touches turns to “s**t.”

The former president and Republican nominee attacked the vice president’s record before a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, claiming she doesn’t “have any common sense” before noting that both his wife and Reverend Franklin Graham have asked him to not use “foul” language.

Trump continued: “They believe in an ideology and – if you look at Kamala and you look at what she’s done to every place she’s touched has turned to s**t. Every single place she’s touched. I have to say, it. Every place she’s touched, you know?”

He then said: “You might have heard this, Franklin Graham is wonderful and he wrote me a letter and he said, ‘Sir, I love your stories, and I love listening to your rallies, but could you please don’t use foul language? Your speeches would be even better if you didn’t use foul language.’”

Explaining that he nevertheless sometimes uses “foul language” to make a point, Trump said: “But there’s an example. It’s not really that bad a word, but how can you top that word for what I’m talking about? Right? What word?

“Every place she touches wouldn’t be nice. People would – that would be a thud. It would land with a thud.

“No, and Franklin is probably right. I’m not sure I agree with him. But he’s a great guy, actually. But he did say that to me.”

Rev Graham is not the only person who has apparently pleaded with the former president to maintain some decorum in his campaign speeches.

Former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where he couldn’t help but lay into Kamala Harris ( EPA )

Trump said that while he tries to avoid swearing to appease Graham, he has also been warned off it by the former first lady.

He told the crowd: “My wife also, she says, ‘Please don’t use foul language.’ But it’s hard. You know, there’s some words that can’t be duplicated. They can’t. I try, but it can’t be duplicated.”

It’s not the first time expletives have crept into this year’s election.

In May, Vice President Harris was speaking at a summit for Asia, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Americans, discussing being of mixed Black and Indian heritage.

She told the audience: “We have to know that sometimes, people will open the door for you and leave it open, sometimes they won’t.

“And then you need to kick that f**king door down.”

The sentiment was greeted with big cheers from the crowd before Harris laughed and apologized: “Excuse my language.”