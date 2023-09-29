As former President Donald Trump vies for another term in the White House — and faces a series of potential financial setbacks in court — Melania Trump has reportedly been “quietly” renegotiating her prenuptial agreement, according to a bombshell report.

A source spoke to Page Six about the former first couple’s arrangement: “Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new ‘postnup’ agreement between herself and Donald Trump.”

The source added, “This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement,” but the source added that it’s not because the former first lady is going anywhere.

Donald Trump, 77, and Melania Trump, 53, have been married since 2005. They share one son, 17-year-old Barron Trump.

“Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son”, the insider told the outlet.

This new agreement centres around both money and property, the source said, adding that the new arrangement was prompted by Mr Trump’s 2024 run as well as his recent legal challenges.

“This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles … [Donald] has suffered,” the source explained. Earlier this week, Mr Trump and his adult sons were found liable for fraud following a years-long probe from New York Attorney General Letitia James. Her civil suit is seeking $250m in damages.

On top of this, Mr Trump owes former Elle columnist E Jean Carroll $5m in damages after the former president was found liable in May for defaming and sexually assaulting her.

The source told Page Six: “Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgements,” adding that the renegotiated prenup agreement would “provide a more solid future” for Melania and Barron if they divorced. “It’s not that she threatened to leave him,” the source clarified. “It’s definitely the underlying idea.”

Another source told the outlet: “I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain.”

The report comes after Mr Trump’s wife has been notably absent from his court appearances and the campaign trail. A banner asking “Where’s Melania?” flew across Iowa earlier this month while the 2024 GOP frontrunner was watching a football game. Mocked-up “missing” posters of the former first lady were also posted.

Mr Trump recently said his wife will join him on the campaign trail “pretty soon”, but did not provide further details.