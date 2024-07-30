Support truly

Former first lady Melania Trump still struggles to talk about the moment a gunman nearly killed Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally earlier this month, according to the former president.

She was watching the rally live on TV when the shooting occurred, Mr Trump told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham in an interview airing Monday.

“She can’t really even talk about it, which is okay, because that means she likes me, or she loves me,” Trump told Igraham.

“When I went down, she thought the worst had happened,” Trump added.

On the subject of the shooting, Donald Trump had a mix of criticism and praise for the Secret Service, which was further embarrassed Monday when text messages showed local police were aware of gunman Thomas Crooks acting suspiciously before the shocking incident.

Trump said the protective unit should’ve coordinated better with local police to stop Crooks, but praised his Secret Service detail for leaping on top of him once bullets began flying.

“They were very brave,” Trump said. “I have to say that.”

Trump used the rest of the interview to repeat now-familiar campaign talking points, including that Joe Biden leaving the Democratic 2024 ticket was the result of a “coup,” and the former president’s thoughts that Kamala Harris is a weak candidate.

“She’s a worse candidate than him,” Trump said. “She’s far more radical left.”

The former president added that he would “probably” end up debating Harris after the Trump campaign suggested it was backing out of the debates.

On the subject of JD Vance, Trump’s much-mocked vice-presidential pick, the former president defended his running mate.

“He’s not against anything. He loves family,” Trump said. “It’s very important to him. He grew up in very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good.”

The comments were in response to past remarks where Vance mocked those without children as “cat ladies.”