Megyn Kelly attributes Trump ‘rambling’ in Elon Musk interview to his age

Conservative media personality Megyn Kelly suggested that Donald Trump’s “rambling” during his interview with Elon Musk could have to do with his age.

“In that discussion with Elon, to me, he seemed quite rambling,” Kelly said on her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday. “That’s probably an age-related change.”

Kelly, a former Fox News and NBC News journalist, has a history of challenging the former president about things he has said or done. She has defended her criticisms of Trump, 78, saying it is part of thorough reporting.

So when the topic of aging politicians came up with FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver on Tuesday’s podcast episode, Kelly shared her honest feelings about Trump’s age – specifically if the former president will step aside from the presidential race.

“One of the reasons why Trump gets upset with yours truly is because I have been raising that question for a while. And when he has, what appears to be senior moments, I will call him out on it and he doesn’t like that,” Kelly said.

Megyn Kelly suggested Donald Trump’s ‘rambling’ speeches and interviews could be ‘age-related’ on her podcast on Tuesday ( Megyn Kelly / YouTube )

The conservative pundit pointed to the former president’s interview with Musk on X – noting that he tends going on long-winded rants.

“He rambles. He goes on too long at his rallies and in these exchanges and at his presser the other day. To where you get kind of bored, you lose the thread, you lose interest which is not something you’re used to with Trump,” she said.

The former president is notorious for going on tangents when attacking Democrats, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden or when criticizing the various criminal cases against him.

Last week, while giving a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump spent roughly an hour speaking about various topics. It seemed the intention of the presser was for the former president to announce presidential debates.

Monday evening’s chat with Musk was no different, with the former president spending much of his air time going through his typical list of complaints – often riddled with false statements.

Kelly said Trump’s ranting tendencies are a deviation from his 2016 speeches which she said were interesting.

She has repeatedly crossed swords with the former president over the years.

In 2015, during Trump’s first run for president, he attacked her after she hosted a Republican debate, saying “you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.” She had asked him about previous sexist comments he had made, including calling women “fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals.”

After an interview in September last year, when Kelly asked Trump about his mishandling of classified documents, the former president said: “She was pretty nasty, didn’t you think, anyone that watched it.”