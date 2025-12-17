Megyn Kelly takes credit for arranging ‘detente’ between Candace Owens and Erika Kirk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Fox News star Megyn Kelly is claiming credit for brokering the private meeting between far-right provocateur Candace Owens and Turning Point USA chief Erika Kirk over Owens’ outlandish conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, adding that she hoped for a “detente” between the two.

Kelly’s remarks came a day after both Kirk and Owens announced that they would be meeting to discuss Owens’ claims about Charlie Kirk’s death, with both women describing the summit – which lasted over four hours – as “very productive.”

“Many of my viewers have been wondering why I haven’t said anything given my previous statements about Erika, and the reason is that I have been working behind the scenes to try to foster a detente between them,” Kelly said on her SiriusXM show on Tuesday afternoon.

Kirk’s face-to-face summit with the one-time friend of her slain spouse, however, doesn’t appear to have slowed down Owens and stopped her from implicating a vast international conspiracy in Charlie Kirk’s death – which includes the Israeli government possibly working in conjunction with senior TPUSA officials.

During her Tuesday afternoon podcast episode talking about the meeting with Kirk, Owens – who is currently being sued for baselessly accusing the French first lady of being transgender – opened her broadcast by sarcastically dancing to the Jewish folk song “Hava Nagila” before telling her viewers, “Shabbat Shalom.”

open image in gallery Megyn Kelly claims that she was largely responsible for arranging the private meeting between Erika Kirk and Candace Owens, saying she hoped for a ‘detente.’ ( SiriusXM )

She went on to say “I did not recant my suspicions” about the death of TPUSA’s founder, adding that Erika Kirk and TPUSA staff was “very surprised when I shared certain intel” with them. Owens also continued to denounce the text-message evidence cited by law enforcement to charge 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with Kirk’s death, calling it “fake and gay.”

During her broadcast on Tuesday, Kelly said that Kirk had reached out to her amid Owens’ wild theorizing about her deceased husband’s death to perhaps see if she could help arrange a meeting.

With Owens ramping up her accusations about TPUSA’s supposed involvement in the assassination, which included the MAGA podcaster tossing out a crazed conspiracy about Egyptian planes following Erika Kirk for years, the current TPUSA CEO had used recent media appearances to urge Owens to “stop” peddling her unproven claims.

“Erika called me weeks ago and asked me if I would be part of this sit down with them, which originally they had contemplated might be for consumption by the public, might air in some way, shape, or form, and asked if I would facilitate that meeting between the two of them,” Kelly said Tuesday.

After telling Kirk she would try to broker a meeting, Kelly claimed that she reached out to Owens, who said she'd be “thrilled” to do it because of Kelly’s involvement.

“And the two of them took it from there, trying to negotiate the specifics of what they both would be comfortable with, where, when,” Kelly said, noting that they eventually agreed to Owens’ home city of Nashville for the sitdown.

Kelly, however, did not talk about any specifics about the discussion between Kirk and Owens, though she did say the two had “some roadblocks” and “that’s for someone else to tell you about, if they so choose.”

In an email to the New York Post, Owens confirmed that Kelly was key to making the summit happen with Kirk.

open image in gallery Owens and Erika Kirk met for over four hours on Monday to talk about Owens’ wild conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s death. ( Getty )

“Megyn has been fantastic behind the scenes,” Owens wrote. “It’s extremely rare in politics to see someone who can respect a difference of opinion and want to help close the gap on misunderstandings rather than the preferred route of casting something wholly good or evil.”

At the same time, while Kelly made it clear that she doesn’t “believe for one second” that anyone from TPUSA had anything to do with Charlie Kirk’s murder and that she empathizes with Erika Kirk, she lashed out at critics who have accused her of cozying up to a conspiracy theorist who has been increasingly leaning into antisemitism.

“To the hateful people whom I used to call friends who have been all over the internet trying to shame me and say that no one should ever listen to this program again because I haven’t spoken out on the Erika and Candace conflict: I don’t have any pearls of wisdom other than go f*** yourselves,” Kelly exclaimed.

“You have no f***ing clue what’s going on,” she added. “You don’t know what I do behind the scenes, and your world is so myopically online you fail to understand there are real humans involved here.”

Kelly, who has repeatedly refused to condemn her “friends” Owens and Tucker Carlson as they’ve continued to spiral into fringe conspiracies and the promotion of white nationalists, said that her relationship with Owens has only grown stronger amid the controversies.

“I don’t have any obligation to you to hate the people you hate or try to bring down the people you want brought down,” Kelly declared. “People want to turn that into a cat fight between Candace and yours truly, which will fail… She and I actually have only gotten closer over the past couple of months as people try to make me attack her.”